Public input sought on new Stevensville North Valley Public Library building

STEVENSVILLE - Residents are being asked to share their thoughts about a new library building in Stevensville.

The North Valley Public Library (NVPL) is seeking public input about the services and amenities of a new library building.

People are invited to attend a public forum on Wednesday in the NVPL Community Room at 208 Main Street, Stevensville. A pair of identical sessions will be held at 12:15 p.m. or 6 p.m. There is also a Zoom option available.

Residents are also asked to participate in a Community Survey available online or at the NVPL front desk.

During the Public Forum sessions, ReThinking Libraries, the consultants working with MMW Architects will walk the public through a virtual discussion session about the services and facility requirements of the Library.

The topics covered will be the community’s needs as it relates to the library’s future facility, as well as national and local trends in public libraries that may be relevant to the Stevensville area.

Residents can register for one of the public forum sessions. Registration for the 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at https://bit.ly/public12-15. People can register for the 7 p.m. session at https://bit.ly/public6pm.

The Community Survey can be competed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVPLPRMedia.