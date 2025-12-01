Public meeting to be held Monday on controversial Bitterroot mine proposal

HAMILTON — Monday, the Ravalli County Commissioners are holding a public meeting on the Sheep Creek Project, a controversial mine proposal that was recently put on a list to be “fast-tracked” for federal review.

The Sheep Creek Project proposes mining for rare earth minerals south of Darby, near the headwaters of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. U.S. Critical Materials, the company behind the proposal, has said the area is home to one of the purest deposits of rare earth elements in North America. But, many have cited concerns about the project’s environmental impact.

Recently, the project was added to the Federal Permitting Council’s list of “Current FAST-41 Transparency Projects,” part of a program set up to streamline the environmental review process and improve transparency and coordination between federal agencies.

The dashboard of fast-track projects shows that environmental review is pending and that a permitting timetable will be posted on or by December 2nd.

Many local community groups and organizations have put out calls to attend Monday’s meeting, looking to increase turnout. The location has been moved a few times, but the meeting is now set from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, December 1st at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds’ event center.