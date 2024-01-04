Planning board hosts meeting on proposed Sapphire Heights Subdivision

HAMILTON — For many months now residents who live near the proposed Sapphire Heights Subdivision northeast of Hamilton have had concerns about how a proposed development could change their livelihood. And Wednesday night, they were given the chance to express those concerns.

“It is not easy for me to be up here today.”

Said one Corvallis resident when speaking to the Ravalli County Planning Board.

Lots of Corvallis residents were in the Hamilton City Council Chambers to have their concerns about the Proposed 12-lot major subdivision on 121 acres of agricultural land in Corvallis taken into account by the planning board.

The public addressed many issues they have seen with the subdivision from water, rights, wildlife concerns, and more.

With public comments made about arsenic in the bedrock of the proposed subdivision and other concerns about traffic from 12 new lots, the planning board took all of these comments into account.

The comments from this meeting will now be forwarded to the Ravalli County Commissioners to review and make a decision on whether or not to approve the proposal at a later date.

