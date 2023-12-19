Ravalli County residents advised to be aware of phone scam

HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning.

Residents have been receiving phone calls claiming that money is due to for warrants or unpaid fines.

A social media post notes that in some cases, the caller claims to be law enforcement.

Ravalli County will never call and ask for money over the phone to pay fines or collect on a warrant.

The Sheriff's Office advises that residents should hang up and not interact with these callers.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office recently issued a similar scam warning.