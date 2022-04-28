Ravalli County Sheriff announces new app

HAMILTON - Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has announced its new smartphone app, which incorporates information from both the Sheriff's Office and Ravalli County Public Health.

It will be similar to the previous app, but with some important distinctions, including the ability to push a notification to individual smartphones specifically.

According to a news release, the app offers quick access to items of public interest such as emergency notifications, submitting a tip, available jobs, and how to contact the sheriff.

The app contains two sides. One is dedicated to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and the other to Ravalli County Public Health.

The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. More info can be found her: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a70659840.

Sheriff Holton said it was developed in partnership between the Sheriff's Office, Public Health, and the Ravalli County Commissioners.