RSV cases reported in Ravalli County

HAMILTON — COVID-19 isn't the only infectious disease to be concerned about. Ravalli County Public Health is seeing an outbreak of RSV among young children.

This seasonal respiratory virus is highly contagious and mostly affects children.

Public Health is following up on 13 reported cases of RSV linked to daycare, all in children under 3 years of age with some requiring hospitalization.

RSV is a common virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms: runny nose, cough, congestion and low-grade fever.

A news release from Ravalli County Public Health also notes RSV can become more serious leading to bronchiolitis and/or pneumonia.

