Scam reported to be making rounds in the Bitterroot

HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after recently received reports of several phone and email scams.

In one, a caller representing themselves as NorthWestern Energy threatens to turn off the resident's electricity unless they immediately provide a credit card number. Residents are encouraged to hang up and call their power provider if they are worried about the validity of the call.

Another reported scam has a caller who claims to be a local law enforcement officer demanding payment for claimed warrants or legal problems. Law enforcement will never call to solicit payment and residents should immediately discontinue the call.

The last warning is an email scam, where the solicitor represents themselves as a member of a local volunteer fire department. The email will request the resident purchase gift cards for various causes, or for a cellular phone number to text the resident. Recipients should verify the email addresses or simply delete the email without responding.

