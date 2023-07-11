Section of Bitterroot River closed as search continues for missing kayaker

FLORENCE - People are being asked to a avoid a section of the Bitterroot River as crews continue to search for a missing kayaker.

Ravalli County Search and Rescue will be conducting an operation on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, downriver from Poker Joe Fishing Access Site (FAS).

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

People are asked that as they pass the Poker Joe FAS to begin steering floating vessels to the right side of the river in anticipation of a fork in the river.

When the river forks, people should take the east fork.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office notes water levels are low in the area and will likely require the portage of floating vessels.

Law enforcement personnel will be in the area to help direct traffic.

A 26-year-old woman's kayak overturned in a log jam near the Poker Joe FAS south of Florence on July 8, 2023.