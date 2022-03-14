Section of Eastside Highway near Stevensville to close for road work

STEVENSVILLE — A section of a busy Ravalli County road will soon be closed to thru traffic due to roadwork.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) plans to close a four-mile stretch of the Eastside Highway between Bell Crossing and Victor Crossing beginning on March 16. The road will be closed to thru traffic until March 21.

Thru traffic should follow the detour signs, which will lead them to a detour route along US Highway 93 between Bell Crossing and Victor Crossing. The Eastside Highway will remain open to the residents living in the area but will need to be accessed via Victor Crossing.

The closure is taking place so crews can remove an existing bridge and install a culvert over Willoughby Creek at Gib Strange Lane. MDT notes crews will work around the clock between 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21.

The Stevensville Safety Improvements project will result in four-foot shoulders on both sides and stabilized roadside slopes. Willoughby Lane will be realigned, and a new flashing light will be placed at Bell Crossing. Additionally, a new guardrail will be installed, and bridge replacements will take place.

People interested in staying up to date on the project should email Amy Aielloor call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Additional information on the project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southstevi/.