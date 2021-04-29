Some Bitterroot National Forest campgrounds to open

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is announcing several campgrounds will be opening up.

Many sites are opening several weeks earlier than normal to provide camping opportunities earlier in the season.

Not all campgrounds have full services yet, so people should be respectful, come prepared, and remove all trash.

𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁:



𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 at Bass Creek Rec. Area is open with limited services. Full services and fees begin May 7.

𝘎𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 is open. No services, pack it in/pack it out. 𝘉𝘭𝘰𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘵 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 is open. No services, pack it in/pack it out.

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗯𝘆/𝗦𝘂𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁:



𝙇𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙤: 𝘙𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘏𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱, 𝘓𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘰, and 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘴 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 are all currently open with full services and fees. Potable water should be available at Como beginning May 1.

𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 is open. No services, pack it in/pack it out.

𝘞𝘢𝘳𝘮 𝘚𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴, 𝘊𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘬, 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 are all open with limited services. Full services and fees begin May 10.

𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁:



𝘙𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘰 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 is open with limited services. Full services and fees begin May 15.

𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥, front loop open with no services. Pack it in/pack it out.

𝘚𝘢𝘮 𝘉𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 is partially open with no services. Pack it in/pack it out. There is still snow in several sites.

𝘈𝘭𝘵𝘢 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 is scheduled to open May 1 with limited services.

There is still snow in several sites. Full services begin May 15.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀:



Most low elevation, front country trailheads including Blodgett, Mill Creek, Kootenai Creek, Bear Creek, Fred Burr, Canyon Creek and Big Creek are currently open.

Most higher elevation trailheads including St. Mary's, Sweeney, and Sheafman are currently inaccessible due to snow and ice.

For the latest campground and trail information, please contact your local Forest Service office or click here.