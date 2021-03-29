Stevensville announces new police chief

STEVENSVILLE — A new police chief has been named in Stevensville.

Mayor Brandon Dewey has announced that he's appointed Macario “Mac” Sosa for the position.

The appointment follows a recruitment and selection process that started in November 2020.

Sosa retired from the City of Houston Police Department with over 20 years of service in 2010 and has since worked in leadership roles for the University of Texas Police Department and the Harris County Constables Office.

Sosa holds an extensive background in investigations from his experience in Houston's homicide unit and as an investigator supervisor.

Sosa has family ties to the Bitterroot, where his daughter lives with her husband and children.

Sosa says he wants to be part of the effort that makes the community safer for his daughter and grandchildren, as well as all residents, businesses, and visitors of Stevensville.

In his presentation to a community panel in late February, Sosa highlighted the crimes occurring in Stevensville and his approach to addressing the issues.

Sosa was critical of the statistic that at least one sexual assault occurs in the town each year, a number Sosa claims is too high for a community of Stevensville’s size.

Sosa looks to embrace the Community Orienting Policing model through visibility in patrols and further engaging officers in and around the community, according to a news release.

“You’ll see me knocking on doors and out walking the beat. That’s what it takes to hear from the community about the expectations of their Police Department,” said Sosa.

Mayor Dewey says that he looking forward to having the police department fully staffed with four sworn positions.

He added that the administration will weigh adding a fifth officer in the FY2021-2022 budget based on the availability of funds.

“We are entering a new era for our police department that reflects important takeaways from the past, including our community input process and the search itself,” said Mayor Dewey.

“The delivery of exemplary service to our community is at the core of our goals, and the vision Mr. Sosa has for SPD will bring us closer to accomplishing just that," he continued.

The town began the national search for Chief of Police in November and spent the following three months gathering input from the community.

The search process included a community panel, social events, and forums for staff and partner agency feedback.

The Stevensville Police Commission will meet on April 6 to conduct their certification.

According to Mayor Dewey, the Town Council is expected to confirm Sosa at a special Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. on April 6.

Sosa could start in his new role as early as late April, a news release states.