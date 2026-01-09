Stevensville grad continues flight school thanks to airport foundation scholarship

STEVENSVILLE — About two years ago, Erik Potter, a recent graduate of Stevensville High School, received a $10,000 scholarship for flight school from the Stevensville Airport Foundation.

The foundation was created in memory of Paul O’Bagy, a pilot who flew out of the Stevensville Airport.

The foundation has now awarded Johnson with a second $10,000 scholarship to help him continue his aviation journey.

“The fun that I have or the excitement that flying gives me is just such a rush," Potter said. "It's one of the best feelings I think I've ever had."

For Mike Schwartz, a member of the Stevensville Airport Foundation, the decision to award the scholarship comes down to continuing the support.

“It's been quite a process, not just getting him in the initial award, which was nearly two years ago, but also considering what to do in the future. How do we support our folks here that are getting started with this?” said Schwartz.

Flight school isn't cheap, which is why Potter is grateful for the foundation's backing.

“It's going to alleviate a big monthly payment that I would have had on a bigger loan. For frame of reference, it probably would have been like $200 some dollars a month for a loan where now it's like $100,” said Potter.

Schwartz is a flight instructor and has flown with Potter, an experience that reaffirms his belief in providing him with more financial help.

“I've flown with him. I pushed him pretty hard a couple of times, wanted to see what was going to happen, and he did very well. And not to inflate any more egos here, but he's an extremely good pilot, a good decision maker, and he did very well,” said Schwartz.

Carol O'Bagy is a member of the Stevensville Airport Foundation. She's proud to award Potter with the scholarship in her late husband's memory.

“Erik is just a wonderful young man and I'm happy that he received the scholarship twice. He did fly with Paul at one time and I know Paul would be ever so proud of him,” said Carol O’Bagy.

Erik plans to finish flight school in the coming years, after which he says he’s looking into several careers, whether that be cargo, charter, or commercial airlines.