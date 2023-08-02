Stevensville hosts National Night Out for first responders

STEVENSVILLE - Stevensville residents and Ravalli County first responders gathered in Lewis and Clark Park for National Night Out on Tuesday — a night to celebrate first responders.

“Really it’s just to get the community together and interact with police officers and sheriff’s deputies, highway patrolmen search and rescue emergency services, and for everybody to just have a good time interact in different situations than normally they would see police officers or law enforcement," Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said about the event.

From firefighters to police officers, and even the pilots of the Life Flight helicopter, kids had the opportunity to go into these vehicles and see how they operate. But one of the more popular games of the day was Dunk a Cop.

Community members also had the opportunity to finish a mural painted onto the park’s bathroom. The final finishing touch was the community member's handprints on the wall.

Event organizer Kristin Kruse explained why she wanted this to be a part of the day.

“So I contacted a local artist, this was part of my idea to have something that the kids could get involved in tonight," Kruse told MTN News. "So, I just wanted something the kids could get involved in and take pride in when they come to the park.”

From the different activities, the barbeque and community engagement, it looks like the town of Stevensville had a good time at their National Night Out.

