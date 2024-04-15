Watch Now
Stevensville motorcyclist dies in Idaho crash on U.S. Highway 12

MTN News
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:08:49-04

MISSOULA — A 68-year-old man from Stevensville died in a weekend motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho.

The Idaho State Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, outside of Powell, Idaho.

The victim was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when his Harley Davidson went off the road, down an embankment and crashed into some trees.

ISP reports the victim, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.

