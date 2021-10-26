Stevensville Police Department issues mountain lion warning

STEVENSVILLE — The Stevensville Police Department has taken to social media to issue a warning about a mountain lion that’s been seen around town for the past two weeks.

Stevensville PD reports they have contacted both the Stevensville Schools and the game warden for the area. School officials have alerted parents of students about the situation.

Police are passing along the following information from the local game warden:

“For a Mountain Lion to be in the area for so long indicates that it has found something to feed on, which might be deer feed or game animals. Eventually the animal will move on. Since it has been seen in the town area, caution should be used. If the animal is seen on your porch or your curtilage, it can be exterminated. If it is observed in an open field, leave it alone because it does not cause a danger at that point.”

A social media post notes Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will relocate bears, but they will not relocate a mountain lion. They either move on or are killed.