Stevensville road work set to resume

MISSOULA — Road work along the Eastside Highway is set to resume in the Stevensville area.

The Stevensville Safety Improvements project will start up again the week of Sept. 27. Travel will be reduced to one lane in two-mile sections between North Birch Creek Road and Pine Hollow Road.

Crews will be relocating utilities, installing fencing, and conducting pipe work on the Eastside Highway. Drivers are being asked to slow down in the area and keep an eye out for workers.

We are eager to get started on this project again,” John Schmidt, MDT District One Construction Engineer, said. “These safety improvements are incredibly important to both MDT and the community."

The project was temporarily put on hold in early June when MDT’s original contractor, FirstMark Construction, unexpectedly closed its doors. MDT opened the project back up for bidding and chosen a new contractor, Schellinger Construction.

The Stevensville Safety Improvements project begins north of North Birch Creek Road and extends south approximately 6 miles near Pine Hollow Road.

Construction is expected to occur through November. The work will shut down for the winter and resume in the spring, with expected completion during summer 2022.

MDT notes the safety improvements involve constructing four-foot shoulders on both sides of the highway and flattening roadside slopes. Willoughby Lane will be realigned and a new flashing light will be placed at Bell Crossing. Additionally, new guardrail will be installed and bridge replacements will occur.

Crews will then pave the road, seal the pavement, paint road lines, and install new signage.

Project updates are available via email and by calling (406) 207-4484 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. More information on the project can be found here.

