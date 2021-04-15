Stevensville School construction progressing rapidly
Construction on the $20-million project to upgrade the elementary and high schools is scheduled to wrap up this fall
Stevensville School construction progressing rapidly
Superintendent Bob Moore shows the progress of the construction during a tour this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos
Superintendent Bob Moore gave a tour of the construction this week Dennis Bragg photos