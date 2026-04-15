Stevensville schools seek to renew technology levy

STEVENSVILLE — It’s hard to believe a decade has passed since 2016 — the last time Stevensville put a technology levy in front of voters.

This year, the district plans to place the levy on the upcoming election ballot for renewal.

"We're asking for voters to go back and to reinvest into our tech levy," Stevensville Superintendent Jon Konen said.



From in-class computers to school security, much of the Stevensville School District relies on technology.

Some technology has become outdated since the district used ESSER funds to make updates about six years ago.



"We pay for those security features, and we have a great, safe place for the kids in our Stevensville area to go to school," School Board Chair Ben Meyer said.



"We do not replace teaching with technology, but we do use it to enhance it as we look forward to other careers outside of the school systems," Konen added.

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STEVENSVILLE TECHNOLOGY LEVY PKG 041526

In 2016, Stevensville Schools approved a $75,000 technology levy for its elementary and high school districts. That levy has expired, which is why the district is seeking to renew it.



"It's hard to think about raising taxes at all, but we also need to think about how strong our public schools are, and hopefully people choose to invest in our students," Konen said.



Coming this fall, the middle school bond will no longer be on the tax roll. Because of this and rising technology costs, the elementary and high school districts would see a slight increase if the levy is approved.

"If you were looking at $300,000 home, you're looking at about $1.48 per month more if you live in the elementary district. If you live in the high school district also, that's about $1.09 more. So, if you live in both districts, you're looking at about $2.57 per month more," Konen said.



Without the levy, district officials say they would have to consider cuts to programs or teaching positions.

"Our board's in favor of this because of the way it overall supports the infrastructure of the school and helps keep our general fund in balance," Meyer said.



"Over 85% of a lot of districts are benefits and salaries and so you're looking at personnel and that's the last thing we want to do," Konen said.



More information on the proposed levy and potential costs is available here.