Summit Career Center offering free job training and more

STEVENSVILLE — Looking for a new job or some skills but don’t know where to start? Well, Summit Career Center in Stevensville has opportunities available.

"[Summit Career Center is] a non-profit offering a six-month tuition-free program to motivated 18-year-olds and adults who are ready to change their lives and get into a career," Executive Director and co-founder Jacqueline Stevens explained.

"Going through my own custody battles, I was inspired to become a paralegal from that.” shared parent of two, Fallon Mott.

After her divorce, Mott wanted to take a step forward in her career and for her future. So, she took some advice and applied for Summit Career Center’s free in-person training classes.

Mott told MTN, "I came here because my mom actually originally came here.”

Riley Lane works nights but he was doing laundry one day and decided to make a life change.

“Honestly, I saw a flyer at the laundromat and then I took a picture of it and I figured I had nothing to lose by applying and going through the website,” he detailed.

Now, Lane is gaining practical skills and looking to go into the I.T. field. Plus, he's learned more about himself by going through the six-month program.

“I’ve learned new things I didn't know before, more critical thinking skills just in life in general. Not even just employee-wise, but I think on how to find more happiness.”

The first six weeks of Summit’s courses are personal development.

Mott explained, “You first got to figure out and know who you are so that you know specifically how you can help other individuals in your career path.”

The next portion of classes are online through the Penn Foster schooling program and are dictated by what you want to study. Offerings include phlebotomy, being a paraprofessional, a dental assistant, and many more.

“We also do a lot of testing, aptitude testing, to find out their strengths because if they're working in areas that are strong, number one, they're going to feel better about themselves, about their job, [and] about what they're doing," Stevens stated.

Co-founder and President Myla Yahraus added, “And if [people] stay with the program and are motivated to follow through on it, they get, they are very successful.”

Summit Career Center is looking for dedicated and motivated individuals for their programs. For a list of their upcoming courses, dates, and how to apply, visit their website.