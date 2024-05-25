104th annual Corvallis Memorial Day parade Monday, May 27, 2024

CORVALLIS — The 104th annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024. This year the parade theme is “Military Animals” Serving the Military and Veterans.

The parade is presented by the Corvallis American Legion Post #91, Auxiliary Unit of Corvallis Post #91, and Terry Nobles Squadron of Corvallis Post #91.

The parade will pay tribute to all the courageous military animals, from the 4 legged to those who bravely serve beneath the waves. Military animals have stood shoulder to shoulder with the troops, serving with unwavering loyalty and dedication.

Beyond their military duties, animals continue to bring joy and healing to veterans, offering unique forms of therapy and companionship.

The Parade Grand Marshall is U.S. Army veteran and Post #91 member Donald Helmbrecht. Helmbrecht has over 33 years of service to the community, state, and nation.

After the parade, at the Corvallis Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Post #91 will conduct its annual memorial ceremony. Post members will name all the veterans buried at the cemetery dating back to the Mexican War in 1848. After the cemetery ceremony, post members will move to the Woodside Cutoff Bridge and place a wreath in the Bitterroot River for all those who died at sea. The public is invited.

For 104 years the Bitterroot Valley has enjoyed this rich tradition of honoring those personnel and veterans who have died.

World War I veterans started the Corvallis Memorial Day parade after they returned from Europe. The first parade consisted of a color guard and veterans, staging in the alley to the west of Main Street. 104 years ago, the first annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade started south down a dirt Main Street.