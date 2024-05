UPDATE: 5:10 p.m. - May 28, 2024

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports all lanes of U.S. Highway 93 south of Hamilton between mile marker 38 and mile marker 39 have been reopened to traffic.

(first report: 4:32 p.m. - May 28, 2024)

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports U.S. Highway 93 south of Hamilton is closed due to downed power lines.

The road is currently closed between mile marker 38 and mile marker 39.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.