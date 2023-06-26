Trail clearing, maintenance projects planned for Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON - The Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) and the Bitterroot National Forest will be teaming up on several trail clearing and maintenance projects in July.

The first project is scheduled for July 3 until July 5 at the East Fork Guard Station on the Darby-Sula Ranger District. Volunteers will be doing general trail maintenance and clearing near the guard station and will also be rebuilding corrals and rolling up wire fencing at the site. Volunteers and stock will be camping at East Fork Cabin.

The second project is planned to take place between July 21 and July 23 at Bear Creek on the Stevensville Ranger District. Volunteers will be brushing and clearing trees and cleaning water bars on Bear Creek Trail #5 to the pass. Crews and stock will be camping for two nights and clearing trails for three days.

Bitterroot National Forest officials are advising that people be on alert and watch out for volunteer work crews and stock at these locations.

BRBCH was established more than 40 years ago and was one of the first chapters in the nation. Their goal is to ensure that stock users can continue to access backcountry and wilderness trails. T