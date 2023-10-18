University of Montana-Bitterroot sees spike in fall enrollment

HAMILTON — People who live in the Bitterroot Valley don't need to leave to get a college degree.

The University of Montana-Bitterroot in Hamilton is working to make higher education viable for anyone with flexible programs and workforce training And, it's happening as the school almost tripled in enrollment this fall and doubled credit hours taken by students.

Victoria Connell — a mother of five who works full-time — dreamed of going to college and found a fit at UM-Bitterroot that works with her busy schedule.

“I’ve always wanted to go to college but I had kids first. So, finally decided to make the leap and this is the closest college to me, So, I decided to come here because I want to pursue nursing." Connell said. “It just makes it easier that I can still work from home. I have the option to have online schooling and come in for like the harder classes like A & P that I’m in right now.”

The University of Montana-Bitterroot reduced travel barriers with online classes and offers real-time experience with partners like Bitterroot Health.

“We really worked to pair our classes with what students’ needs were and saw this huge boost in the number of classes students were taking and the number of students attending our campus," shared UM-Bitterroot Director Kristina Berger.

Berger said the school prides itself on giving people a quality education in the Bitterroot, instead of having them go to school in Missoula or Dillon. Then, upon graduation, people can fill a job position in the Valley.

“What we have really targeted and worked on for recruiting and marketing is growing our own. Our little hashtag is to start here and stay here. [People] don’t have to leave to get [an] education and they don’t have to leave to get a good paying job.”

Berger has seen the marketing campaign #StartHereStayHere in action and come full circle for some students.

“I worked in K-12 public education in Corvallis and it’s so nice to see students starting at the elementary, middle, and high school, graduating and attending here, getting into the workforce," she explained.

With flexible, online, in-person, and hybrid programs, getting a college education can happen for anyone.

“You can start your education at any time. So, you don’t have to be fresh out of high school. You could have been in an industry looking to upscale or change careers, or it’s finally viable to go back to school," Berger told MTN News.

Since UM-Bitterroot is a two-year college, students can earn either an Associate of Arts and Sciences Degree or an Associate of Applied Science Degree. Students can earn an Applied Science Degree in paramedicine or surgery technician.

There are also a variety of certificates, including cybersecurity and licensed practical nurses. Additionally, workforce development training is available, including a six-month commercial truck driving class as well as phlebotomy technician and veterinary assistant classes.

