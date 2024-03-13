Utah man dies in Ravalli County avalanche

HAMILTON — A 64-year-old man from Utah died in an early Tuesday afternoon avalanche in southern Ravalli County.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the avalanche was reported by people skiing northwest of the Lost Trail Ski area in Montana.

Five people from Utah had been skiing in the area when the avalanche occurred and swept one of the skiers away.

Sheriff Holton says other members of the party were able to find the victim, begin first aid, and notify emergency services by a satellite device.

The victim — who has been identified as David Macfarlane of Park City, Utah — died from injuries sustained in the avalanche before the helicopter arrived, according to a news release.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Ravalli County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded to the incident. Two Bear Air with the assistance of Ravalli County Search and Rescue were able to hoist the victim from the scene.