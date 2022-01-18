Victor School moves to remote learning

VICTOR — Victor Public School has moved to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

Superintendent Diane Woodard says students will be learning off-campus from Tuesday, Jan. 18 until Thursday, Jan. 20.

Elementary students should check with their classroom teachers for assignments while middle and high school students will be utilizing Google Classroom.

Woodard notes the school will be open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday so that material and computers can be picked up.

Anyone with questions should call the school at 406-642-3221.