VIDEO: Memorial Day tradition returns to Corvallis

CORVALLIS — Hundreds of people lined the streets in Corvallis Monday as an annual Memorial Day celebration returned in full force to the Bitterroot.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a partial halt to the 100th celebration of one of Montana's oldest Memorial Day parades last year.

The event returned Monday morning with American Legion Post #91 and Auxiliary Unit #91 hosting the 101st parade with the theme "Let Freedom Ring", keeping the tradition started by returning Bitterroot soldiers after World War 1.

Following the parade through town, a ceremony was held at the Corvallis cemetery naming the veterans who served all the way back to the mid-1800s.