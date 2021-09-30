Volunteers needed at Ravalli County assisted living facilities

HAMILTON — Volunteers are needed at assisted living facilities in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Public Health reports they've received information that more than a few long-term and assisted living homes are in great need of caregivers and other support services.

As COVID cases grow daily, health officials are seeing more cases reported among the staff and residents of these facilities.

Ravalli County Public Health encourages anyone interested in volunteering time, especially those with a health care background, to get involved.

People are also encouraged to sign up through Montana Healthcare, Mutual Aid System, which is used to register, verify, and credential volunteer health care professionals.

