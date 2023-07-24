Warm water prompts fishing restrictions on mainstem of Bitterroot River

MISSOULA – Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is advising anglers that the entire mainstem of the Bitterroot River is now under hoot owl restrictions due to warm water conditions.

The restrictions — which close fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight — are in place from the confluence with the Clark Fork River near Missoula, to the confluence with the East and West Forks of the Bitterroot River.

FWP's drought policy provides for angling restrictions when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73º for three consecutive days.

Water temperatures of 77º or more can be lethal to trout. FWP notes the restrictions aim to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist.

Anglers can help reduce stress and mortality for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur:



Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.

Keep the fish in water as much as possible.

Let the fish recover before releasing it.

If high temperatures and extremely low flows persist, anglers may want to consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.

The latest information about waterbody restrictions and closures can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.