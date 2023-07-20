Warming water prompts fishing restrictions on Bitterroot, other rivers

MISSOULA - Heads up, anglers. There are now fishing restrictions in place on the Bitterroot River due to the water's warming temperatures.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is prohibiting fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight on the Bitterroot from the Veteran's Bridge in Hamilton to the confluence of the East and West forks near Conner.

The “hoot owl” restrictions are to protect fish from becoming more susceptible to disease and mortality as water temperatures rise in low-flow environments. FWP will lift the restrictions when water temperatures no longer exceed 66º Fahrenheit for three consecutive days.

FWP announced similar restrictions on Wednesday for a section of the Beaverhead River — as well as for the entire Jefferson River — in Southwest Montana.

The hoot-owl restrictions are issued for:



Jefferson River – the entire river, from the Missouri River to the confluence of the Big Hole River and Beaverhead River

Beaverhead River –from the confluence of the Big Hole River to Anderson Lane.

Bitterroot River – from Veteran’s Bridge at Hamilton to the confluence of the East and West Forks Bitterroot River

The latest information about waterbody restrictions and closures can be found here.