Work continues on improvements at Florence Carlton School

FLORENCE — Florence schools are continuing their construction project after passing a $16 million bond was approved by voters in 2018.

The campus will see a new band room, art space, cafeteria, and locker rooms. Superintendent Brian Rayburn says workers are getting paint on the walls, and they're excited to move into the new space.

"We have some new construction going on at the front of our building, the main entrance at the high school. We are getting a new entryway there, new office spaces, and realigning some of our old office spaces for our counseling department,” Rayburn explained. “The project is moving forward at a rapid pace; we look forward to having our k-5 students in their new classrooms at the start of school."

Rayburn says that if everything continues, those younger grades will move into the newly completed building this fall.

