Young Corvallis woman dies after Ravalli County rollover crash

MTN News
MISSOULA — A 19-year-old woman from Corvallis has died from injuries she sustained in a crash that happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2024, near Darby.

The victim was heading south on Highway 93 in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when one of the front tires blew out. The truck went off the road, rolled over, and crashed into some trees and a fence, according to MHP.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where she died from her injuries on Wednesday.

