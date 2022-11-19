Recent Montana deaths highlight danger of carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide is often referred to as the silent killer, given that it is odorless and colorless.

Montana ranks number 3 among all states for deaths per capita due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Across the nation, more than 400 people die each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two Cascade County residents died on Nov, 9 when their RV heater malfunctioned.

"The amount of calls goes up in the winter due to colder temperatures. People try to heat their houses with their stoves and things they shouldn't be," Great Falls Fire Rescue Captain Steven Tucker explained.

Heating systems account for over 30% of all carbon monoxide poisoning deaths.

Great Falls Fire Rescue recommends having a carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home.

While the elderly are the most susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning, it can affect any age group.

"If you start to feel light-headed or you notice somebody else in the house has really rosy cheeks — those can be telltale signs of carbon monoxide poisoning," Tucker said.

Other symptoms include dizziness, headache, chest pain, and weakness.

Many parts of central Montana have seen heavy snow throughout November, which Captain Tucker says can be a danger to residents.

"In wintertime, obviously we get a lot snow and that will cover up vent pipes on your home. You want to make sure those are clear when we get high snow. If your power does go out, you don't want to be heating with your gas stove or anything that's not designed to be heated. Even if you have propane heaters, those aren't intended for indoor use."

Any heating system should be checked annually by a technician.

The number of carbon monoxide poisoning-related deaths has declined over the last couple of centuries.

However, to keep it that way it is important to stay vigilant and take the steps to minimize the chance of tragedy.

