Red Cross opens shelter in Ovander for Clark Fire

OVANDO — Crews are still hard at work fighting the colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake.

The evacuation order for residents along Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 31 is still in place and authorities are asking citizens not to stop in that area while crews are at work.

Any evacuating households seeking shelter can use the red cross site at the Blackfoot community bible church in Ovando.

Paul Hicks and another red cross volunteer are waiting and ready for anyone who needs shelter.

“We were waiting for clients at 10:30 last night we just waited last night waiting for people to come in we thought maybe somebody would come in during the night, nobody did but it takes a matter of minutes I’ve got cots and blankets in my truck right now and if more people come in I’ll just bring them out and set them up so it’ll take a matter of minutes.”

The church is located at 209 birch street in Ovando Montana.