Red Lodge man sentenced to nearly 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, weapons charges

A Red Lodge man will spend nearly 19 years in federal prison after a judge sentenced him Wednesday on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Chad Allen Bachmann, 46, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charges.

Court documents allege Bachmann smuggled about 20 pounds of methamphetamine into Montana from Washington, Oregon and California. He acknowledged making multiple trips to meet with his suppliers — two men he knew only as Tony and Tiger.

In May 2025, agents searched Bachmann's storage unit and found 14 pounds of meth, more than $10,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a ledger. Investigators also found a .45-caliber pistol in his truck. Because Bachmann has a previous felony conviction, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Law enforcement learned Bachmann was still selling drugs the following month. Agents tracked his truck as he traveled to Spokane, Washington, to renew his supply. Montana Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over just west of Missoula and found another 6 pounds of meth inside his vehicle.

Bachmann will serve his drug and weapons sentences concurrently. He will also face 5 years of supervised release after his release from prison.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

