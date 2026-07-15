POLSON — One year ago, on July 15, 2025, James Ventura Dominguez, affectionately known as Dingo, went missing in Flathead Lake.

Dominguez and two teammates were training for a row around the world where they would raise money for three different charities.

(WATCH: Remembering Dingo: Dominguez family returns to Flathead Lake to honor lost loved one)

Remembering Dingo: Dominguez family returns to Flathead Lake to honor lost loved one

However, their boat capsized during training. The two teammates were found and treated for hypothermia, but Dominguez could not be found.

It took more than two months of diligent searching and a specialized team to recover his body.

Now, a year later, Dominguez's family has returned to Montana honor his memory.

"There hasn't been a day that I haven't thought about him," brother Jerry Dominguez said.

Family came from California to gather with Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) to celebrate the life of James Ventura Dominguez.

"We're gonna go out on the water to the area where the boat capsized and just to have a small memorial just to remember him," Dominguez told MTN.

Last year, Jerry and Armando Dominguez spent hours on Flathead Lake helping LCSAR look for their brother near Matterhorn Point.

"I came out like a total of two three times. There was interesting weather patterns, choppy weather and so forth but ultimately it all worked out," Dominguez said.

Late September, Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery came in from Idaho and recovered James which gave the family closure.

"Just thankful for all the help and everyone coming out and being able to put forth the effort in finding him. So, I knew we would. It just took a little time but you know I'm just thankful for the team," Dominguez explained.

Dominguez says instead of nerves about returning to the spot where his brother passed away, he feels calm and close to his twin’s spirit.

"For me it's just sort of being out there just to sort of let him know I haven't forgotten about him," Dominguez said.