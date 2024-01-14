Remembering Tonnes Olson

MISSOULA — Over a week ago, a man died after being hit by a car while walking his dog on Brooks Street.

After seeing several kind posts about the man, we decided to learn more about him.

As it turns out, 44-year-old Tonnes Olson, who grew up in Polson and lived in Missoula, was beloved to many.

“He’s just such a big deal, you know It’s a huge loss in the music community here and anywhere else that he was. You know we’ve lost a great man and a friend first and foremost to us a childhood friend that’s the biggest deal he was such a big deal to us and we’re gonna miss him. That’s all I can say is we are gonna miss him.”

Said Oola Buckman who grew up with Olson in Lake County.

She said they were able to connect through their shared experiences while growing up on the Flathead Reservation.

Olson's death has also saddened Missoula's music scene. He worked as a stage manager at The Wilma before the pandemic and also worked with Logjam Presents through his company, Tatonka Backline.

In a statement to MTN, Isaac McElderry the technical and production director for Logjam Presents shared this

"Our Logjam family is deeply saddened by the news of Tonnes' passing. He worked as a Stage Manager at The Wilma, pre-pandemic. Through his work at Logjam and his backline company, Tatonka Backline, Tonnes has garnered many friendships throughout the local and regional music scenes. His laugh could be heard a mile away. His hilarious personality, quips and jokes infected everyone around him with a happiness and attitude that made even the hardest of days pleasurable and light-hearted. I feel I can speak for everyone he's connected with in this industry when I say: Tonnes, your concert family loves you and will always remember the joy, laughs and smiles that followed you everywhere you went. You will be greatly missed, cuz'n."

Buckman also remembers Olson’s fun personality.

“Honestly Tonnes was Tonnes I always tell him you’re a one man party, you’re like Chris Farley. He really was everywhere he went the energy was there everyone remembered him, you couldn’t forget him. You couldn’t, he just made such an impact on people he… he was amazing.”

Tonnes Olson leaves behind his three children Cyrus, Tyson, and Mazie along with numerous close family and friends.

Tonne's funeral will be held Sunday, January 28th at the Wilma.

You can donate to his funeral fund by calling Clearwater Credit union at (406)-523-3300 and dontating to "In memory of Tonnes Olson" or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tonnes-olson?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer