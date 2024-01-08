Watch Now
Pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle in Missoula identified

Missoula Current
Police close a stretch of Brooks Street in Missoula to investigate a fatal pedestrian accident on January 5, 2024.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 15:16:16-05

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula on Friday evening.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen identified the man as 44-year-old Tonnes J. Olsen, of Missoula.

Olsen died after being hit by a vehicle shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Brooks Street on January 5, 2024.

The Missoula Police Department previously stated that a preliminary investigation indicated an elderly man who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash was cooperating with the investigation.

