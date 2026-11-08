Rescue dog Rogue survives 86 days alone in the Montana wilderness before coming home

KALISPELL — A rescue dog named Rogue vanished into the Montana wilderness in August. She was missing for 86 days, but thanks to a community that never gave up, she's home.

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Rogue Found

On Aug. 5, Rogue, a 4-year-old collie mix, darted from her new owner and went missing in the Montana woods.

Casey Corbett led the search. When I spoke with him in October, Rogue was still out there, but he never lost faith.

"We truly believe we're going to find her. We keep having more and more sightings and more and more people are getting involved and it feels like we are getting closer and closer," Corbett said in an Oct. 4 interview with MTN.

On Halloween, that hope paid off. Rogue had been found in a humane trap on Bragg Road between Whitefish and Columbia Falls.

After 86 days alone in the wild, she didn't just survive. She thrived.

"She had actually gained weight from the time she left until the time she was found. She had no injuries, no scratches. The vet said if she didn't know better she would've never known that she'd been out for months," Corbett said.

Rogue is now working with a trainer and got a long-awaited reunion with her sister Anna, who helped bring her home.

One step remains in Rogue's story: A forever home.

"We're still kind of looking for that forever home for her. We're hoping we have a couple people that have reached out and we're hoping those will work out, but this story is really close to having a pretty happy ending," Corbett said.

Corbett wants everyone who was part of this journey to know they couldn't have brought Rogue home without them.

"Without people coming together it would've never happened. It wasn't one or two people, it was a group of people and it was a community," Corbett said.