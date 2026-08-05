POLSON — Richwine's Burgerville in Polson has sold after 64 years in business, closing a deeply personal chapter for the Richwine family and the generations of customers it welcomed through its doors.

Marcia Richwine, whose parents founded the restaurant decades ago, says the decision to sell came down to what matters most to her now.

"It's time for me to put my faith and my family and my health first," Richwine said.

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Richwine's Burgerville in Polson sold after 64 years as community landmark

In a farewell post to the community, Richwine's daughter Cassidy Moen captured what the restaurant meant to so many people over the decades.

"For 64 years you were never just a place to eat, you were a place where first dates turned into marriages," Richwine said.

It also honored the family members who made it all possible.

"Thank you Grandma and Grandpa Richwine for blessing us with such a beautiful life," Richwine said.

Richwine says every customer has become family over the years as they watched generations grow at the restaurant. David King, who made a documentary about the Richwine family, "Burgers, fries and family ties", says he was first a customer before the two became close.

"Well as you know, she makes her customers friends, and making the film made us lifelong friends," King said.

King expressed hope for the restaurant's future under new ownership.

"My hope is that Richwine's will continue with excellent food and excellent service. I don't know how anyone could ever match what Marcia and company have done here, and I wish them the best in doing that," King said.

Cassidy closed her farewell with a message to the customers and employees who stood beside the family throughout the years.

"Today we close this chapter with hearts that are both full and heavy. While it's bittersweet to say goodbye, we're endlessly grateful for every customer who became family, every employee who stood beside us, and every memory made within the walls of Richwine's Burgerville," Richwine said.

The restaurant has been sold to new owners, who have not yet been disclosed. The new owners were not reached for comment. Richwine says they plan to operate year-round, though their future plans are otherwise unknown.

Richwine left her community with one final wish.

"I want you all to remember what Burgerville is all about, and the legacy my mom and dad created," Richwine said.

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