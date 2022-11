CORVALLIS — Corvallis School District issued a 2-hour late start today, citing new snow accumulation and roads not plowed yet for the delay.

Schools will start at 10:30 AM with buses running 2 hours later than normal, according to the district's Facebook post.

Reports of 3 - 4 inches of new snow accumulation are coming in from the Bitterroot. Other weather-related updated will be posted as they become available.