Seeley Lake Market celebrates 15th anniversary

It’s nothing new for people to gather at the Seeley Lake Community Center for the Farmer’s Market, but this one was celebrating a significant milestone.

The Seely lake market is celebrating its 15th anniversary and is doing so by honoring the founders and vendors who have been there since day one.

The Market’s founder Vicki Voegelin looked back on what it took to get here.

“It was just me and my friend Karen Pratt and just the community showing up, and to me it was the vendor's respect for one another, respect for me, respect for the market and their willingness to take a risk.”

Five years ago the Seeley Lake Community Foundation took over for Voegelin and kept this market going all while keeping the market’s small town charm.

Carla Shade, the foundation’s director, expressed how important it was for them to keep this market going.

“We felt that the market was great support and a great way for local vendors, hobbyists, crafters, people who made jams and jellies. The locals have a spot to be able all summer long to sell their wares.

Community markets in small towns can be essential to the livelihoods of those who live in them and it was that need which pushed Voegelin to create this market.

“I had a little Cafe across the street here and I could just see the need for this community to have a place to be that it wasn’t, it was all inclusive. There was one place that everyone could come together and just put everything aside and have an egg sandwich and a cup of coffee and buy some veggies and some pottery and I knew this town needed that and I created that."

The Seeley Lake Market will continue every Sunday through Labor Day weekend at the Seeley Lake Community Center.