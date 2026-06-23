Seeley-Swan Hospital District Board is assessing options, as Partnership Health Center may stop local services

SEELEY LAKE — A budget deficit and changes in federal funding are reshaping health care services in Seeley Lake.

On June 23, a letter went out to patients stating dental care will no longer be provided after July 30, 2026.

(WATCH: Seeley-Swan Hospital District Board assessing options as Partnership Health Center may stop local services)

Seeley-Swan Hospital District Board assessing options as Partnership Health Center may stop local services

For 12 years, the Seeley-Swan Hospital District has worked with Partnership Health Center (PHC) to provide medical services in the valley.

“We don't have health care services within 60 to 100 miles, either direction, north or south. So, a lot of people rely on that clinic," Seeley-Swan Hospital Board Chair Terryl Bartlett told MTN.

Yet, PHC may terminate its lease due to financial constraints.

“PHC has recently shared with us that the clinic has been in debt anywhere from $250,000 to $400,000, pretty much since the beginning of their lease with us," Bartlett said.



“We don't want to discontinue services but we have to be responsible to where the impact and need for healthcare is. We want to continue to partner if it's possible," PHC CEO Lara Salazar said.

Salazar explains that changes in funding, including Medicare and Medicaid structures, have limited the provider.



“We've invested in that community by sustaining those losses. And so that's been PHC really showing our commitment to Seeley Lake," Salazar noted.



As of July 30, all dental services in Seeley will shift to Missoula.

Only primary care and telehealth will remain in Seeley, yet those offerings may be in limbo.

“We've provided an offer of gas cards to help people, make it a bit easier for people to come and get established here and then there is a transportation service in Seeley Lake that people can also utilize," Salazar explained.



Pathways towards keeping the clinic up and running in Seeley include a potential levy and a new funding mechanism to keep PHC, or finding a new provider.



“We are a willing partner and it's really just a matter of is it possible," Salazar said.



"The board has some very lofty decisions to make. We're going to try our very best not to let that clinic close at all. It's critical to this town," Bartlett stated.