MISSOULA — A semi-truck hauling cardboard had its trailer wheels catch fire in the area of mile marker 101 on I-90 westbound at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said the incident caused the westbound Reserve Street on-ramp to be temporarily blocked as well as part of I-90 in the area.

All lanes have been reopened in the area following the fire.