FLORENCE, Mont. — Back in 2023, September was declared 'Bear Aware Month' for Montana with a goal of minimizing human-bear conflicts throughout the state.

“We had a really warm winter, and then we had two late freezes, and so we lost a lot of the natural foods," said Erin Edge, Defenders of Wildlife Senior Representative.

Both Defenders of Wildlife and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) tell MTN that a lackluster berry crop this year has led to bears feeding at home sites with fruit trees.

"It is definitely a poor food year for bear foods this year. They're doing everything they can to consume calories wherever they can get them and however they can get them," Defenders of Wildlife Program Associate Russ Talmo shared.

As bears enter hyperphagia, they’re getting into trash cans and gardens alike.

"We're seeing a real spike in conflicts in basically across all of western Montana right now," Talmo said.

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September marks 'Bear Aware Month' in Montana

"Just check, 'Hey, do you have your grill out? Is it dirty? Could you clean it? Is your fruit starting to ripen?' If it is, pick it. 'Is your garbage out? Is it available to bears? Do you have bears in your neighborhood?' Bring your garbage in or call one of the waste haulers for a bear-resistant garbage can. And then also chickens, chicken feed, pet feed. Electric fences can be really effective at preventing conflicts," Edge said.

This month, wildlife organizations are expanding conflict prevention measures and education to better human-animal coexistence.

"We are creating attractants that bring bears to our properties to come and find food. That's not their fault. We are just putting it out there for them to have. And that is what we're trying to avoid. There are responsible ways that prevents conflicts from happening," Talmo said.

Defenders of Wildlife has completed more than 800 electric fences and is working on increasing the availability of electric mats. They offer a cost share of up to $500 per project.

"Obviously we prefer to address things before they become a problem. But, kudos to anyone who's responding to those conflicts and securing the attractants that bears are getting into," Talmo said.

For those looking to secure garbage, Grizzly Disposal, Republic Services and Bitterroot Disposal offer bear-resistant trash cans.

FWP is also hosting several meetings and safety tip office hours throughout the month.