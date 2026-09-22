Should roadless protections remain on Montana's public lands?

For 25 years, a federal Roadless Rule has limited access into public lands, a move that supporters said would preserve these pristine areas by limiting vehicle travel and timber harvest.

The Trump administration proposed in August to end these protections on inventoried U.S. Forest Service land, arguing the one-size-fits-all approach has stifled efforts to manage forest lands and prevent fire.

MTN News took a deeper look at this issue that has a high impact in Montana, which is home to 6.4 million acres of land affected by this proposal.

Should roadless protections remains on Montana's public lands?

To go or not to go? Those in favor of repealing Roadless Rule say, 'It's essential'

The USDA calls the Roadless Rule a one-size-fits-all restriction. The agency says it has frustrated land managers and also been an obstacle to reducing wildfire risk across large areas of national forests.

"We... we want to do our best, and if we can't access a fire, it gives it time to grow, and that's where that growth potential can really get catastrophic and turn into a much bigger fire," Frenchtown Fire Chief Damian Frisby told MTN News.

Frisby brought us to a mountainous forested area near Alberton to show us a closed road that he says recently complicated a response to a wildfire.

"This is as close as we could get and about a mile and a half hike in from this location," he explained.

The road is impassable now. A large dozer berm has been placed there, essentially blocking access for any kind of firefighting vehicle.

"I'm in favor of us having more access; I'm in favor of us being able to do our job quicker, better and more efficient," Frisby said.

The fire chief hopes rescission of the rule will help.

Another argument for repealing is forest management. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz says, "Active forest management is not an option. It's essential."

The agency also says more than 40 percent of inventoried roadless areas face high or very high wildfire risk, particularly in the West.

Gov. Greg Gianforte also supports repeal.

"Well, for too long the federal government has put a heavy thumb on the state's ability to manage our forests," he told MTN News. "Sixty percent of the forestland in Montana is constrained under this rule."

However, Congressman Ryan Zinke takes a more cautious approach, saying any rollback should be handled carefully and reviewed case by case.

"Broad scope, when you can't have a road in there, and you have a fire, and they took all the culverts out, so you can't get in there and do it, nor can you have a prescribed burn 'cause you don't want to put our firefighters in harm's way, so I think you got to look at it carefully," Zinke explained to MTN News.

Supporters also argue expanded access will benefit local rural economies and timber industries.

Frisby says he understands why there's opposition — but he's calling for reason.

"People are passionate about our forests. Everybody loves them," Frisby shared. "I just don't want them to love them to death, and it's important that we do good and be good stewards and take care of our forests."

- reporting by Mark Martin

'Why repeal all of it?' Supporters of roadless lands worry about the future

The 9 Quarter Circle Ranch, south of Big Sky in the Taylor Fork area, has been taking guests on horseback into some of those roadless lands since 1946. Fourth-generation owner Sally Kelsey says those lands are already accessible, without building news roads.

“Here in the Taylor Fork, we see mountain bikers, dirt bikers, snowmobilers, cross country skiers, backpackers, equestrian, you know all seasons. There’s no limit to this area,” she said.

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition sees those 10 million acres in Montana and Wyoming as crucial for wildlife. Scott Christensen is the Greater Yellowstone coalition's executive director, and he says opening up those lands could jeopardize all that Montana has in big game.

“Those 10 million acres are the best summer range we have for elk,” he said, adding that virtually all big game in Montana call these roadless areas home sometime during the year.

At the ranch, those wildlife experiences are part of how the business has functioned for the past 80 years.

“We see a mom and a cow moose, I see them almost every time I ride west of the ranch. You know, the first time a guest sees that moose and cow, they talk about it for three days,” she said. Kelsey says that supports her business and shows that these roadless lands benefit the community economically already, without having to open them up to other forms of business.

Both Christensen and Kelsey argue with supporters' claims that opening the areas would help with wildfire prevention, noting that more roads mean more people, which equals more potential fire starts.

Christensen also is concerned about the all-or-nothing approach to this coming from the federal government.

“Why repeal all of it? There has been no discussion about removing some segments from the rule, just opening up all 45 million acres," he said.

Kelsey says she’s not sure what will happen at the 9 Quarter Circle if the rule is repealed.

“Repealing the roadless rule changes the landscape in such a significant way that the charm of accessing it goes away," she said.

Twenty-five years ago, when the rule was adopted, it went through 600 public meetings over the course of a year-and-a-half. There were also some 1.6 million comments provided, a record for a proposal at that time.

“This time around it's no meetings, just a thirty-day online public comment period," Christensen said.

That comment period has now been extended to Oct. 6.

- reporting by Chet Layman