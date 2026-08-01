Skillet Fire burns 1,318 acres west of Kalispell with zero containment

KALISPELL — Critical fire weather is threatening the Skillet Fire in Montana's Flathead National Forest on Saturday, with a red flag warning in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight.

According to The Forest Service - Flathead National Forest Facebook page, wind gusts could reach 50 mph, bringing shifting winds and low humidity that increase the threat of rapid fire spread.

The Skillet Fire has burned 1,318 acres and remains 0% contained. The fire started July 29 in the Tally Ranger District, burning about 15 miles west of Olney. Investigators have not determined the cause. The fire is spreading through the Flathead National Forest and the Kootenai National Forest, burning through heavy dead and downed trees.

Flathead County has issued evacuation warnings for several areas, including Good Creek Road, Old Good Creek Road, Gregg Creek Road, and Alder Creek Road.

98 firefighters are currently battling the flames using 2 hand crews, 2 heavy equipment task forces, 2 engines, and 1 helicopter. Crews are working to establish an anchor point, focusing on the southern and southeastern sides of the fire, and are preparing for extreme fire behavior.

Fire activity increased late Friday night when flames reached Good Creek Road. A wind shift caused embers to start new spot fires, and falling trees ignited additional fires. Crews are now planning structure protection measures to protect at-risk properties around Good Creek.

The Forest Service has issued a large area closure to protect the public and firefighters. The closure includes 11 roads in the area and affects Upper Stillwater Lake, including the campground, boat launch, the trail to Finger Lake, the trail to Hole in the Wall Lake, and the trail to Lagoni Lake.

Here's a look at the closures:

The area closure includes the following roads, trailheads, trails, day use areas, and campgrounds accessed by

1. Good Creek Road (60)

2. Alder Creek Road (60C)

3. Martin Creek Road (910)

4. Plume Creek Road (2890)

5. West Plume Road (2883)

6. Keith Mountain Road (2875)

7. Miller Creek Road (9650)

8. West Advent Creek Road (3710)

9. Alder Slope Road (3512)

10. Twin Meadows Road (3520)

11. Martin Divide Road (3708)

12. Upper Stillwater Lake, Campground, Day Use Area, Boat Launch

13. Trail to Finger Lake (802), Hole in the Wall Lake (803), Lagoni Lake (811)

AIR QUALITY: To get daily air quality information, visit https://fire.airnow.gov/

Officials have also implemented a temporary flight restriction over the fire area to allow fire helicopters to fly safely.

A new management team will soon take over the fire response. The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 7 is shadowing local crews Saturday and will officially take command at 6 a.m. Sunday.

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