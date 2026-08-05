POLSON — A Polson coffee shop is turning its Saturday morning rush into a fundraiser for the volunteers who help keep the community safe.

For owner Tasha Golden, the fundraiser is personal. She lost her brother Dayton in an accident on the Flathead River six years ago, and the search and rescue volunteers who responded left a lasting impression on her family.

"It felt like they just wrapped our family in a hug and they spent four days combing the river," Golden said.

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Small Town Girl Coffee fundraiser benefits Lake County Search and Rescue

Golden says she witnessed firsthand the dedication of volunteers who work tirelessly to help families during their darkest moments.

"It's a lot and they're put in situations where it's not easy work and it's all volunteer – they're amazing people," Golden said.

She says the cause is one that many people don't think about until they need it.

"This cause is so important because it helps keep people safe in terrible situations... it's something you don't think about until you're in that moment," Golden said.

Over the years, the fundraiser has helped purchase equipment and even a rescue boat for Lake County Search and Rescue.

"Having an organization for a wild beautiful place that we live in is so important. These people are literal angels and making sure they have the equipment they need is so important," Golden said.

Golden described her brother as someone who made an impact on everyone around him.

"He lit up a room, he was one of the good ones... he's very missed," Golden said.

Small Town Girl Coffee will donate all tips to Lake County Search and Rescue this Saturday, with all drinks half off at both locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

