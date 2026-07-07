BIGFORK — A press release sent to MTN says Sletten Construction and the Montana Department of Transportation will be installing steel beams on the east side of the Flathead River near Bigfork.

The beams will support the deck of the new Sportman’s Bridge.

Sportsman's Bridge to close Wednesday through Thursday to watercraft traffic

To safely complete this process, all boat traffic under the Sportsman’s Bridge in the Flathead River will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, to Thursday, July 9, until 6:00 p.m.

The closure zone extends approximately 20 feet upstream and 300 feet downstream from the bridge.

The closure applies to all watercraft — motorized and non-motorized. That includes canoes, kayaks, rafts, and paddleboards.

The Sportsman’s Bridge Fishing Access Site will remain open for boats traveling southbound.

The release says no road traffic impacts are expected during this time frame.

