St. Ignatius farmers market unites community every Friday

ST. IGNATIUS, MT — The Mission Falls Market in St. Ignatius has grown from a simple idea to sell local produce into a cornerstone of the community nearly a decade after its founding.

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Mission Falls Market in St. Ignatius

From homemade marshmallows to maple syrup from local farms and rhubarb soda, the market blooms every Friday evening from May to October at Good Old Days Park.

Beth Clark, known as the Sourdough Lady, was the first to bring sourdough to the Mission Falls Market three years ago. She said the community keeps her coming back.

"I enjoy the market here because it is more personable," Clark said. "We all communicate with each other. We all help each other out if we need to."

Murry Lyda has watched the community grow from the beginning. His booth, Murry's Garden, is rooted in St. Ignatius soil, growing vegetables without pesticides or chemicals.

"We're trying to support the community by supporting ourselves," Lyda said. "I have excess so I come down and sell for a decent price."

Market manager Luke Orsborne said the real harvest runs much deeper than fresh food.

"It's great to get to know people, to get to work with people and build something that has value to everyone involved," Orsborne said.

Each season ends with the annual Garlic Festival, with the market running through October.

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