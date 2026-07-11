St. Ignatius resident comes face-to-face with black bear outside grocery store in broad daylight

ST. IGNATIUS, MT — A St. Ignatius resident had an up-close encounter with a black bear near Rod's Harvest Foods in the middle of the day, and local police say the sightings are becoming more frequent earlier in the day.

Roland Mitchell was heading to the grocery store when he came face-to-face with the bear.

"I turned left to face the mountains and around the corner comes this black bear."

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Black bear spotted near St. Ignatius grocery store

The bear approached Mitchell before turning around, then ran across the street toward Rod's Harvest Foods.

"This is the first time I've seen a bear in the middle of the day in town," Mitchell said.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson said monitoring surveillance cameras has taken on new significance this time of year.

"We seem to see the same 3 or 4 and we're seeing them in broad daylight now. It does seem to be a little different this year as far as the activity and presence of them," Acheson said.

Despite the increased sightings, Acheson said the bears have largely been well-behaved.

"With the exception of getting into garbage cans, they're pretty polite and use the sidewalks frequently," Acheson said.

Mitchell said he has noticed over the years that the bears have learned where to find easy meals from open garbage cans around town.

"After a period of time it became a shopping center for them. Basically all they're after is food," Mitchell said.

Still, Mitchell said the bears are simply part of life in St. Ignatius.

"St. Ignatius is such a wonderful place. Even with the bears, we just blend right in," Mitchell said.

As the town kicks off its biggest event, "Good Old Days," this weekend officials are reminding everyone to stay bear aware.

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